Hungary, Slovakia to keep exceptions from EU sanctions for Russian oil — Orban

BRATISLAVA, April 28. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia plan to continue buying Russian gas and intend to seek after an extension of exceptions from the European Union’s sanctions against Russian oil supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban said at a press conference after the meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Slovakia is now receiving Russian gas via Hungary due to the Ukraine’s decision to halt Russian gas transit over its territory. "The capacity of the pipeline between the two countries was increased earlier for this purpose by 1.5 bln cubic meters per year, and we have recently agreed to increase it up to 900 mln cubic meters more. We also agreed that we should keep for us the exception from sanctions in respect of [Russian] oil," Orban said.

In late March, Hungary and Slovakia achieved full capacity of their gas interconnector for deliveries of Russian gas due to the halted transit via Ukraine. Slovakia receives Russian gas coming to Hungary over the TurkStream gas pipeline and its branches in Bulgaria and Serbia.