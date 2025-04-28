First concrete can be poured at nuclear plant site in Uzbekistan in a year — Rosatom

TASHKENT, April 28. /TASS/. Tashkent and Moscow completed the solution of all the legal issues related to construction of a small-capacity nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told TASS on the sidelines of the Innoprom. Central Asia exhibition.

"We have solved all the legal issues for the project start. Our traditional routine is up ahead, making the project more specific, licensing and first concrete pouring, which will be implemented in a year or may be earlier, as I hope," Likhachev said.

The contract signed on May 27, 2024 provides for construction of a 330 MW nuclear power plant consisting of six reactors of 55 MW each in Uzbekistan.