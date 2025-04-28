Technological development to be among key topics of Eastern Economic Forum in 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, April 28. /TASS/. Technological development of the Far East is set to become one of the key topics of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) this year, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

"The main topics will be all those, on which the development of the Far East, our integration with the economies of Asian-Pacific countries depends directly. I would separately note technological development as technologies are changing the world and the fundamentals of our life today," he said following a meeting focused on preparations for the Forum.

Technologies often either originate or are commercially spread in Asian countries, the minister noted, adding that he would like the Far East to play a notable role in this process.

The tenth Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 3 through 6.