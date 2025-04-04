iPhone prices may rise by 43% due to tariffs imposed by Trump

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. Prices for Apple’s iPhone smartphones could increase by 43% due to new tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported, citing analysts from investment bank Rosenblatt Securities.

According to their forecasts, the price of the cheapest version of the iPhone 16, which had a starting price of $799, may rise to $1,142, while the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max could increase from $1,599 to $2,300. The analysts explain that such a price hike would occur if Apple, which has the majority of its production in China, decides to pass the additional costs onto consumers.

Reuters noted that during his first term in office, Trump imposed tariffs on a wide range of Chinese imports in an attempt to force American companies to bring production back to the US or to nearby countries. However, at that time, Apple was able to secure some exceptions. This time, no such exceptions have been reported.

On April 2, Trump announced the imposition of customs duties on imports from numerous countries, with a 34% tariff on imports from China. The individual import tariffs on other countries will come into effect on April 9 at 00:01 Eastern Time (07:01 Moscow time). Universal tariffs of 10% will take effect a few days earlier, on April 5, at 00:01 Eastern Time (07:01 Moscow time).