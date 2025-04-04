Number of specialists involved in construction of Egypt NPP to increase to 30,000 in 2025

YEKATERINBURG, April 4. /TASS/. The number of specialists working on the construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt will be increased to 30,000 by 2025, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"This is the largest nuclear construction project on the planet in terms of its geography. Currently, 25,000 people are working at the site. I am confident that within a year, we will significantly increase the workforce and exceed 30,000, possibly approaching 40,000," he said.

Likhachev noted that the majority of the general construction and concrete work is being carried out by Egyptian companies. "I am confident that Egyptian companies will become excellent partners for us in implementing projects in third countries," he added.

The first nuclear power plant in Egypt is being built in the city of El Dabaa in the Matrouh province on the Mediterranean coast. The plant will consist of four power units, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW, equipped with VVER-1200 water-water reactors. This is an evolutionary Generation III+ project that fully meets international safety standards.