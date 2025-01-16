Gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities exceeds 900 mcm per day first in over one year

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in European countries have decreased to 64%, while withdrawal has exceeded 900 mln cubic meters (mcm) per day for the first time in more than one year, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile total gas volumes in UGS facilities are at the fourth-highest level since records started, whereas the gas price on the exchange in Europe is around $490 per 1,000 cubic meters. Europe has withdrawn around 37 bln cubic meters (bcm) from UGS facilities since the beginning of the heating season.

Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 935 mln cubic meters (mcm) on January 14, according to GIE. Total volume of fuel in UGS facilities amounts to 71.2 bcm of gas, which is the fourth-highest level for the beginning of January since records started.

European UGS facilities are currently 64.15% full (6.62 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years). In January 2024, reserves were above 79%.

The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024 (10 days earlier than in the previous autumn-winter season), with EU countries having withdrawn around 37 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since then.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity generation has equaled 23% in January. The gas purchase price averaged $489 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in December and it has been around $504 in January.

LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in January have increased compared with the end of December. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 52% of their capacity now.