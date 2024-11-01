Aeroflot’s passenger traffic between Moscow and Tehran up 20% yoy in 9 months of 2024

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot carried about 23,000 passengers between Moscow and Tehran in the first nine months of 2024, which is a 20% increase year-on-year, the press service of the air carrier reported.

"In the first nine months of 2024, we carried almost 23,000 passengers, which is 20% more than a year earlier," the statement says.

The company noted that Friday marks the 60th anniversary of flight connection with Iran.

"Exactly 60 years ago, Aeroflot launched regular air service with Iran. The first flight was carried out on an Il-18 aircraft on the Moscow-Tehran route. Now we fly to the Iranian capital twice a week," the press service said.

The route between the Russian and Iranian capitals is one of Aeroflot's fastest-growing destinations, the press service added.