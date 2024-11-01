Fortunes of richest Russians up by $26 bln since start of year — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The fortunes of Russia's richest businessmen have increased by $26.274 bln since the beginning of this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is calculated on the basis of the cost of companies’ shares among other things.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, since January 1, 2024, Chairman of the board of directors of NLMK Vladimir Lisin has earned $4.81 bln bringing his fortune to $28.8 bln, while the fortune of the founder of Severstal Alexey Mordashov has increased by $4.75 bln to $25.6 bln. Meanwhile, co-founder of the EuroChem and SUEK companies Andrey Melnichenko has earned $4.2 bln bringing his fortune to $23 bln.

Shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest Alisher Usmanov nursed the heaviest losses in the period, with his fortune losing $6.46 bln to $14.6 bln.

Since March 2012, the agency has been publishing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which includes information on the wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet.