Russian stock indices in the green, yuan strengthens as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian stock indices grew at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.34% to 2,608.5 points, the RTS index also went up by 0.34% to 844.31 points.

At the opening of trading, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate grew by 1.15 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 13.588 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and amounted to 2,615.22 points (+0.6%), the RTS index amounted to 846.49 points (+0.6%).

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate accelerated its growth and reached 13,608 rubles (+3.1 kopecks).

Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.