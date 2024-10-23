Russian stock indices down as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined as the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.21% to 2,749.53 points, the RTS index also fell by 0.21% to 896.72 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 1.3 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 13,555 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline and was at 2,743.18 points (-0.44%), the RTS index amounted to 894.65 points (-0.44%).

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate amounted to 13.553 rubles (+1.1 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank statements and information from over-the-counter trading.