Sales of new passenger cars in Russia up 59% in January-September to 1.14 mln units

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars in Russia rose by 59% in January-September 2024 year-on-year to 1.14 mln units, the Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement.

In September, the market of new passenger cars grew by 33% year-on-year and slipped by 1% month-on-month to 145,500 units.

Sales in Russia in nine months totaled 1.3 mln new cars, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses. This is a 48% rise year-on-year, according to the statement.

In particular, 95,500 light commercial vehicles (+35%), 91,200 trucks (-12%) and 14,600 buses (+12%) were sold in January-September.

In September, the market of light commercial vehicles amounted to 11,500 units, which is 23% higher than in September 2023 and 5% lower than in August 2024. Sales of trucks equaled almost 10,000 units in the period, which is 26% lower than in September 2023 and 8% lower than in August 2024. Sales of buses totaled 1,000 units last month, which is 5% higher than in the same period last year and 24% lower than this August.

Total market of new cars in September 2024 increased by 26% year-on-year and decreased by 2% month-on-month to 167,900 units, the ministry noted.