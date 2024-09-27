Russia to reach 540 mln tons oil output not earlier than in several years — Novak

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia may reach oil production of 540 mln tons not earlier than within several years depending on the state of the market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Everything will depend on the market growth and our joint actions with OPEC countries," he said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week. "Overall, [production will grow] when the market grows. I don’t think it will happen earlier than within several years," the official added.

First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said earlier that Russia planned to produce 540 mln tons of oil by 2050, adding though that it would coordinate output levels with OPEC+, with no target of flooding the market with oil.

According to the targeted energy strategy scenario obtained by TASS, Russia’s oil production may remain at 540 mln tons per year by 2050. The document is currently being negotiated with participants of the sector and at the level of agencies, with its approval expected by the end of the year.

