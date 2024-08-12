Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate also switched to decline, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 2,827.12 points (-0.74%), the RTS index reached 1,012.14 points (-2.36%).

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate edged down by 0.25 kopecks and amounted to 11.872 rubles.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.28% to 2,952.19 points, while the RTS index fell by 1.9% to 1,077.27 points.

At the opening of Moscow Exchange trading the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 2.5 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 11.9 rubles.

The MOEX suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank statements and information from over-the-counter trading.