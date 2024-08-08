RusHydro and South Sudan to cooperate in hydropower and water management

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian power generating company RusHydro has signed a number of agreements in the field of hydropower development and integrated water management with South Sudan, the company said in a statement.

The parties agreed to develop bilateral cooperation in hydropower, water management, water disposal, geological exploration and other areas.

They will implement joint projects, exchange experience and technology, and develop human resources. The documents were prepared and signed in furtherance of the agreements reached during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

RusHydro exports life cycle engineering to foreign markets, including by expanding its competencies in target segments of the electric power sector, the company noted.

The key regions of the company’s presence are Central, South and Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company is now implementing 35 projects in 15 countries with a total value of over 3 billion rubles ($34.5 mln). These are projects in such areas as hydropower, nuclear power, technologies for extraction and processing of liquefied natural gas.

"The development of the Russian engineering corps creates the necessary foundation for ensuring long-term sustainable development in the interests of future generations," the company said in a statement.

RusHydro is the largest Russian energy company in terms of installed capacity, uniting more than 600 generation facilities. The installed capacity of the company’s power plants reaches 38.5 GW.