Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange while the yuan exchange rate extended gains against the ruble, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.62% at 2,999.18 points, while the RTS was up by 0.62% at 1,075.17 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 2.4 kopecks at 12.053 rubles.

As trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index gained 0.26% to 2,988.27 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.26% to 1,071.26 points, while the yuan exchange rate rose by 0.65 kopecks compared with previous closing to 12.035 rubles.

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it would suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies could buy and sell dollars and euros despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.