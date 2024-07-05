Bitcoin down below $55,000 first since February 27

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin fell to $54,922 during trading session on Friday, according to Binance platform data as of 7:15 a.m. Moscow time (4:15 a.m. GMT).

By 7:31 a.m. Moscow time (4:31 a.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin had slightly narrowed losses to $54,451.

