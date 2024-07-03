Russian stock indices switch to decline after opening of trading

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices began to decline after the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX decreased 0.28% to 3,208.22 points, the RTS index also lost 0.28% and amounted to 1,148.6 points.

Meanwhile, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 5.7 kopecks to 11,871 rubles.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.06%, to 3,919.11 points, the RTS index added 0.06% and reached 1,152.48 points.

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it will suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies can buy and sell dollars and euros, despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.