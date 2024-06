MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Rosatom is currently constructing 39 power generating units overseas and seven more in Russia, CEO of the state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"We have 39 units in orders abroad," the chief executive said.

The cost of building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey provisionally stands at $24-25 bln, Likhachev added. Construction funding is fully at the expense of the Russian side so far, he noted.