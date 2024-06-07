Goal of 2.8-3% economic growth absolutely achievable — Russian Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The targeted levels of 2.8-3% GDP growth are absolutely achievable in Russia, with even higher growth possible, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The goals of 2.8-3% economic growth are absolutely achievable and higher growth is possible," he said.

The government should "offer terms that would create both confidence and comfortable conditions, to business," Novak added.

