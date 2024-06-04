PM Mishustin counts on strengthening EAEU transport cooperation

NESVIZH, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called on partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to develop cooperation in transport.

"We count on strengthening active cooperation in the field of transport, which fully meets the interests of all the states of the Union and the Eurasian region as a whole," he said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

The Prime Minister emphasized that cooperation in developing the EAEU's unified transport system is expanding and that the formation of modern Eurasian routes will help ensure the sustainability of production and logistics chains, accelerate goods delivery, and simplify business conditions.