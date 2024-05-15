{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Afghanistan needs wheat and asks Russia to lower grain prices — minister

Nooruddin Azizi also said that he will work to ensure that exports from Afghanistan are subject to tariff preferences provided for least developed countries

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Afghanistan needs supplies of wheat and asks the Russian authorities to consider lowering export prices for grains, Nooruddin Azizi, acting Industry and Trade Minister in the provisional government of the radical movement Taliban (banned in Russia) said.

"There are some goods from the Russian Federation that Afghanistan especially needs - this is wheat. But, unfortunately, the export price of grain from the Russian Federation is too high. We would like it to be cut. I would like to draw the attention of the respected [deputy head of government], minister industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko to this issue," he said on the sidelines of the forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024."

The minister also said that he will work to ensure that exports from Afghanistan are subject to tariff preferences provided for least developed countries.

The 15th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" is being held on May 14-19 in Kazan. This year's keynote is "Trust and Cooperation." The main goal of the forum is to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, social and cultural ties between Russian regions and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as to promote the development of the Islamic financial system institutions in Russia.

Afghanistan
