Annual inflation in Russia slows down to 7.75% on April 23 - May 2

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s annual inflation from April 23 to May 2 slowed down to 7.75% from 7.82%, according to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

From April 16 to April 22, inflation slowed to 7.82% from 7.83% a week earlier.

"Inflation in the consumer market slowed down to 0.06% from April 23 to May 2, 2024 (10 days) and to 7.75% year-on-year. Price growth in the food products sector slowed down to 0.12% during the reporting week. At the same time, the price decline for fruits and vegetables has accelerated, while prices for other foods have changed by 0.19%. In the non-food product group inflation was 0.1% during the reporting week. In the service sector, prices declined due to a large reduction in domestic flights prices," the ministry said.

At the same time, according to the data from the Russian Statistics Service (Rosstat), inflation in Russia from April 23 to May 2, 2024, slowed down compared to the previous week to 0.06%. A week earlier, from April 16 to April 22, the country reported inflation at 0.08%.

A representative of the Ministry of Economic Development reported earlier that the ministry increased its forecast for inflation in Russia in 2024 from 4.5% to 5.1%. In 2023, inflation in Russia reached 7.42%.