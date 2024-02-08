India has no problems with payments for Russian energy — minister

GOA /India/, February 8. /TASS/. India has no problems with payments for energy from Russia, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in an interview with TASS, adding that if any issues arise they will be solved.

"I don’t know about any serious problems," he said on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2024 when asked whether there are any difficulties with payments for Russian energy. "If any problem arises it will be considered and solved," the minister added.

Russia more than doubled oil supplies in April-September 2023 to India, which is the world’s third-biggest importer and consumer of hydrocarbons. An average of 1.76 mln barrels per day were delivered to the South Asian republic from Russia in the reporting period, which is more than two times higher than in the same period last year.

The India Energy Week 2024 forum dedicated to energy security and the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is running in India’s Goa. Representatives of oil and gas sectors of dozens of countries participate in the event. Organizers expect at least 35,000 visitors. Specialized pavilions of six countries including Russia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, work at the conference.