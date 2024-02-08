China becomes top buyer of poultry, beef from Russia in 2023 — veterinary watchdog

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. China was the top buyer of Russian poultry and beef in 2023, the Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision said in a statement.

"According to data provided by Argus federal state information system, China became the top buyer of poultry and beef in 2023, with 132,900 tons and 21,500 tons, respectively," the statement reads.

Moreover, Iran imported 10,300 tons of mutton from Russia, Vietnam - 85,100 tons of pork, Belarus - 78,800 tons of pork, Kazakhstan imported 48,900 tons of final meat products.

In 2023, admission to 16 countries on 47 types of animal products was received, the Service said.

Such countries buying Russian products as EAEU and CIS member states (Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan), Asian (China, Vietnam, Mongolia), Middle Eastern (Saudi Arabia, UAE) and African countries (Benin, Cote d’Ivoire) drive the growth, the watchdog added.

"The Service boosts export possibilities for Russian companies each year as it gains access to new countries and expands the range of goods supplied to markets that have already been opened," the statement said.