RosGeo sees potential of exporting its exploration technologies to Middle East, CIS

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. RosGeo sees the potential of export supplies of its geologic exploration technologies to Middle Eastern and CIS countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s geological holding Sergey Gorkov said in an interview with TASS.

The holding’s key task is to provide Russia’s geologic exploration market with domestically-produced equipment as previously French and US equipment was used there.

"This is why we will first move on the Russian market, gradually tapping foreign markets as well, starting, probably, from the Persian Gulf, and maybe from CIS countries as it is clear to us how everything is structured there, how their oil and gas sector works. We have participated in a tender in Turkmenistan, and we plan to participate in Kazakhstan, in Uzbekistan," he said.

This year RosGeo plans to actively promote its vibroseis source of a new generation M3 to Persian Gulf countries, Gorkov added. "This is surely very promising for the domestic market. However, both for drilling machine and for M3 we also see export potential, first of all in Asian countries, in the Middle East," he said.

The holding still prioritizes works on exploration of oil and gas fields, though the share of works on hard commercial minerals is rising, especially on foreign markets, CEO noted.

"We still [prioritize] oil and gas, though the share of hard commercial minerals is approaching 45% from, probably, 25% previously," he said, adding that "sanctions do not always allow working in the oil and gas sector, though they allow working on hard commercial minerals properly."

Gorkov also stressed that RosGeo actively develops oil geological exploration projects in CIS countries, for example, in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.