China greenlights start of pork supplies from Russia — customs service

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. China has allowed starting imports of pork and its products from Russia, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

"Supplies of pork and pork products taken in as food from Russia, which meet respective requirements, are allowed" starting January 24, the service said.

A protocol on inspection, quarantine and veterinary-sanitary requirements to pork exported to the People’s Republic of China was signed following Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Beijing in December 2023.

Last September China allowed resuming supplies of pork from Russia. Beijing’s restrictions related to control over African swine fever took effect in 2008.