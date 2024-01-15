MOEX Index up above 3,200 points first since November 29, 2023

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The MOEX Index has surpassed 3,200 points for the first time since November 29, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 10:23 a.m. (07:23 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 0.49% at 3,200.78 points.

As of 10:36 a.m. (07:36 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.33% at 3,195.6 points, while the RTS was up by 0.82% at 1,145.34 points.

As Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, as the MOEX Index edged up by 0.17% to 3,190.62 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.81% to 1,145.22 points.