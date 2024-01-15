Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index edged up by 0.17% to 3,190.62 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.81% to 1,145.22 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:05 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.36% at 3,196.53 points, while the RTS was up by 0.76% at 1,144.68 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.49% at 87.97 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.62% at 96.49 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.19% at 12.203 rubles.