Russia to lower wheat export duty to $55.36 per ton from October 25

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s duty on exports of wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) will be lowered to 5,297.7 rubles ($55.36) per ton from October 25 to 31, 2023, from the current rate of 5,734.7 rubles ($59.91) per ton, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

The duty on barley export will be zero down from the current rate of 772.6 rubles ($8.07) per ton, while the corn duty will be lowered to 2,218.1 rubles ($23.17) per ton from 3,271.8 rubles (34.19) per ton, the ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat is calculated based on an indicative price of $252.6 per ton, for barley - at a price of $162.1 per ton, and for corn - at $195.8 per ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.