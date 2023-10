MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for October 18, 2023 at 97.3458 rubles, which is 6 kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The regulator raised euro exchange rate by 23 kopecks to 102.7527 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has not changed and amounts to 13.2855 rubles.