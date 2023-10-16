Russia, China to discuss investments in future projects — Novak

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia and China will discuss private or government investments in ongoing and future projects as part of the Belt and Road forum, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Soloviev Live television channel.

"I think projects being implemented in Russia will be discussed at bilateral meeting. Private investments or government investments from our partners will be raised in particular, including in the Asia-Pacific Region," Novak said.

The parties will also discuss the potential projects between the two countries at the forum, he added.

The Belt and Road forum will be held in Beijing on October 17-18.