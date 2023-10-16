Roadmap of gas hub in Turkey to be considered shortly — source

ISTANBUL, October 16. /TASS/. The roadmap on the creation of an international gas hub on Turkish territory may be considered and approved in Ankara in the near future, a source in Turkey’s diplomatic circles told TASS.

"It is difficult of provide specific timeframe, though we expect the roadmap on the creation of a hub to be approved in the near future, all the more so as the talks on the issue between the Turkish energy ministry and Gazprom took place in Moscow last week. The sides will start its implementation once the roadmap is signed," he said.

In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed establishing such a hub in Turkey to where the lost gas transit flows through the Nord Stream pipeline could be redirected. Turkey has said that almost everything is ready to start the project in terms of infrastructure, but that legislative amendments are needed. The republic’s parliament made the first decisions on the operations of Turkish oil and gas producer Botas and a number of other suppliers in early April.