Gazprom to explore issue of potential gas hub creation in Iran — Novak

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Gazprom will explore the issue of potentially creating a gas hub in Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with RT Arabic, adding that Moscow will participate in the project if it turns potentially good.

"I think that our Gazprom company will explore the issue and if it is indeed really and potentially a good project it will participate in it, of course. And Russia as well. But it is necessary to assess and explore it (the project)," he said.

Earlier reports said that Iran with the participation of Russia, Qatar and Turkmenistan planned to create a gas hub in the industrial region of Assaluyeh in the Bushehr province.

Assaluyeh serves as the production hub for the world's largest oil and gas field, North - South Pars, which is located in the central part of the Persian Gulf in Iranian and Qatari territorial waters. The total geological reserves of the field are estimated at 51 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and 7.7 bln cubic meters of condensate. The recoverable reserves are estimated at 35.6 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and 3 bln cubic meters of condensate.