Russia’s agricultural exports seen at more than $45 bln by end of 2023 — minister

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Exports of agricultural products from Russia will reach more than $45 billion by the end of 2023, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Thursday.

"Despite foreign trade restrictions, in 2023 we are quite dynamically increasing food supplies to our foreign partners. The volume of exports of agricultural products is already significantly ahead of the indicator for the same period last year and already amounts to almost $33 billion today. We expect that by the end of the year we will reach exports worth more than $45 billion," Patrushev said during a plenary session at the Russian agro-industrial exhibition Golden Autumn 2023.

"This is a rather conservative estimate. It is possible that this figure will be higher. This will allow us to maintain our status as a net exporter," Patrushev added.

Earlier, the minister said that the volume of Russian exports of agricultural products at the end of 2023 could amount to at least $42 billion. In 2022, the total revenue from the sale of agricultural products to other countries amounted to about $41.7 billion.

In September, Patrushev also said that exports of agricultural products from Russia in 2024 could reach $45 billion. According to a presidential decree fated 2018, exports of agricultural products should increase to $45 billion by 2024.