Biden plans to travel to Germany in mid-October — report

BERLIN, September 19. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden plans to pay a two-day visit to Germany in mid-October, NTV television reported, citing sources.

The trip will come shortly before the end of Biden’s presidential term, according to the report.

The German government and the White House declined to comment on the report to the television channel.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Incumbent President Joe Biden was expected to run on the Democratic Party ticket, but after his disastrous performance in the June debate with the Republican contender, Donald Trump, he decided to quit the race and instead supported the nomination of his Vice President Kamala Harris.