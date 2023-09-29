Belarus-Russia trade turnover may exceed record levels of 2022 by year end — ambassador

MOGILEV, September 29. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Belarus and Russia in 2023 is expected to exceed the record levels of 2022, the country’s Ambassador in Moscow Dmitry Krutoy told TASS.

"The total volume of foreign trade between our countries has all the signs of reaching $55 bln," he said.

In 2022, bilateral trade turnover increased by 12% to $45 bln (up to $50 bln according to Belarusian statistics).

Krutoy stressed that, despite sanctions, Minsk and Moscow "ended last year with record-breaking figures - an increase in trade turnover by 13-14 points."

"According to experts, we will reach a total trade turnover of $47-48 bln in goods and in the services sector, which today are moving at a slightly faster pace towards a turnover of $7 bln thanks to the transport, construction, and IT industries," he noted.