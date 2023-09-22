{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian government approves draft budget for three years

The federal budget revenues are projected at 35 trillion rubles ($364 bln) in 2024

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved the draft federal budget for the next three years. The Cabinet of Ministers reported about it on its Telegram channel.

"The draft federal budget for 2024 and for the planning period of 2025 and 2026 was approved at a government meeting," the statement said.

The federal budget revenues are projected at 35 trillion rubles ($364 bln) in 2024, 33.5 trillion rubles ($368 bln) in 2025, 34.1 trillion rubles ($354 bln) in 2026. Expenses are expected at 36.6 trillion rubles, 34.4 trillion rubles and 35.6 trillion rubles, respectively.

The federal budget expenses will be 36.6 trillion rubles ($381 bln) in 2024; 34.4 trillion rubles ($358 bln) in 2025; 35.6 trillion rubles ($370 bln) in 2026.

That means that the deficit can reach 1.6 trillion rubles ($16.6 bln) in 2024, 0.9 trillion rubles ($900 bln) in 2025, 1.5 trillion rubles ($15.6 bln) in 2026.

As Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted, the authorities tried to minimize the deficit as much as possible.

The government singled out the following priority areas for the planning period: social support for the most vulnerable categories of citizens, strengthening the country's defense capability, integration of new regions, technological development and infrastructure expansion. In addition, the draft budget envisages funding for all state obligations to citizens.

After approval by the government, the draft budget is submitted to the State Duma, lower house of the Russian parliament. Under the law, the Cabinet of Ministers must do this before October 1. The document is then reviewed by the parliament and finally signed by the President.

Russian economy can grow by 2.3% per year over the next 3 years — government
The document notes that already this year Russia has moved to sustainable economic growth
Yerevan prepping for possible return of Karabakh Armenians — PM
It is reported that 40,000 beds have been prepared in Armenia
Ban on fuel exports from Russia could spike world diesel prices — expert
Alexander Potavin noted that the Russian volume of diesel exports is significant
Kim Jong Un requests taking active measures to strengthen relations with Russia
The implementation of these measures is necessary to bring relations with Russia “to a new stage,” the North Korean leader said
Biden promises Zelensky small batch of ATACMS missiles
No details as to when the decision would be announced officially or the dates of deliveries were mentioned
Kiev launches missile attack on Sevastopol, Russian Air Defense Troops down five missiles
It is also reported that one serviceman was killed
West directly responsible for incitement of civil war in Ukraine – Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Western countries have disrupted the implementation of the Minsk agreements
Russia’s Listva mine-clearing vehicle to receive more powerful microwave gun
According to Ruselectronics Holding Company, there are also plans to furnish the vehicle with an automated video surveillance system
Russia followed meeting between US, Central Asian countries on sidelines of UNGA — Kremlin
"You know that Russia has its own dialogue with Central Asian countries, which is extremely important for us," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Ukraine virtually cancels counteroffensive due to heavy losses — Hersh
According to the journalist, the source told him that Ukrainian troops would have mutinied if they had been ordered to continue the offensive
Russia to continue developing professional sports — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that "the very idea of Olympism will suffer" because of the current sanctions
Sevastopol residents urged to leave downtown after missile strike at Black Sea Fleet HQ
The headquarters building is located in the historic center of Sevastopol, with multiple civilian objects nearby
Warsaw not to transfer to Kiev new weapons purchased for Polish army
According to Andrzej Duda, Poland has signed contracts with Ukraine, in particular for the supply of self-propelled Krab howitzers
Rapid reaction UAV squad hits 100 pieces of military equipment during special operation
It is also reported that the FPV drones have changed the enemy's behavior during the counteroffensive
Hainan authorities may launch direct flights between Moscow and Sanya
Local hotels are putting up signs and markers in Russian and are preparing their staff to receive Russian-speaking tourists
Putin discusses ties with Russia’s neighboring partner countries with Security Council
"The volume of work for us is substantial here, there are a lot of components: the economy, the issues of humanitarian cooperation and security in the region," the Russian leader noted
Two blocks around Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol cordoned off
Boat and ferry services have been suspended
Putin never insults people, Kremlin spokesman says about chances of responding to Biden
"You know that our president never stoops to this - to the level of personal insults against his colleagues. He certainly has his own opinion about this style of rhetoric," Dmitry Peskov underlined
EU gives Kiev new tranche of 1.5 bln euro
The European Union promised Ukraine a macro-financial assistance program for 2023 in the amount of 18 bln euro, subject to reforms in the country
Lavrov says US engineered crisis in Ukraine
"Since the collapse of the USSR and the emergence of independent states in its place, the US and its allies have blatantly and openly interfered in Ukraine's internal affairs," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Moscow, Minsk on guard over potential threats from Poland — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia and Belarus continue working on developing the security concept of the two countries
Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 34 aircraft, seven warships
Taiwan's army "have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities," the defense department stated
Zelensky’s peace plan has no chance of success, says top Swiss diplomat
Ignazio Cassis believes that Zelensky’s proposal for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict is flawed because it lacks support from Russia
West unleashes genocide on Russian speakers in Ukraine — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev also pointed out that huge sums of money are flowing into the pockets of the Kiev regime, which "in order to please the Americans, exterminates the Ukrainian people by any means"
Mark Milley warned Kiev against using US-made weapons after attack on Kremlin – report
The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to his press secretary Colonel David Butler, sought to “avoid conflict between the great powers”
Erdogan states wish to discuss resumption of grain deal with Putin
The Turkish leader considers this a realistic scenario, hoping to "gradually increase" grain supplies
Kiev regime redeploys 10,000 troops to Rabotino in Zaporozhye area — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov's assessment, reinforcing the Ukrainian grouping in this area may be a sign of preparations for active combat
No meetings with US officials on Lavrov’s itinerary at UNGA — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that there is no interaction scheduled with the UK or other NATO countries either
Russian forces seize several Ukrainian strongholds in Vremevka area — politician
It is stressed that all Ukrainian attacks were repelled
Zelensky’s call for Germany to become part of UNSC should be stonewalled, Poland says
According to Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk, Germany is a country that has never paid for the robberies and war crimes it committed during World War II against Poland and other nations and therefore cannot serve as a guarantor of peace and security in the world
Europe withdraws gas from storage facilities at record level in September
It is noted that Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station, [amounting to] 42.4 mln cubic meters on September 21
Palestinian top diplomat to visit Moscow soon — ambassador to Russia
According to Abdel Hafiz Nofal, during this visit the Palestinian side plans to address bilateral relations, the situation inside Palestine and beyond, and the revival of the Quartet on the Middle East
Ukrainian forces pushed back to initial positions in Krasny Liman area — DPR head
Denis Pushilin pointed out that the army aviation was used to suppress the activity of the Ukrainian units on this part of the line of engagement
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian oil depot, operating site in Kakhovka area
Four Ukrainian troops were eliminated, five sustained wounds of various degrees of severity
Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia changes global political situation — official
The visit brought Korean-Russian relations to a new strategic height in accordance with the requirements of new times, Voice of Korea radio reported
West should connect Russian bank to SWIFT or keep silent about food security — MFA
It was reported earlier that SWIFT was ready to connect Russian Agricultural Bank’s subsidiary to its payment system within 30 days
Russia’s Aerospace Force obtains another A-50U early warning and control aircraft
The plane boasts new electronics with greater performance parameters and speed, which allows to increase the capabilities of functional software
Lavrov calls on Guterres not to draw UN into politicized initiatives on Ukraine
Russia’s top diplomat also directed the UN Secretary General’s attention to unacceptability of applying double standards in US documents regarding various territories
Moscow to retaliate if its diplomats can’t visit Russians in US jails – ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov noted that Americans really like the word “reciprocity”
Moscow takes note of Baku’s effort to investigate fatal attack on Russian peacekeepers
The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN expressed regret that “Russian peacekeepers were again hit while on duty”
Sevastopol authorities slam reports on Ukrainian strikes on power facilities are fake news
In addition, advisor to Crimea’s head Oleg Kryuchkov slammed as fake news the reports spread on social networks allegedly on behalf of Sergey Aksyonov that the international children’s center Artek was closed
Lavrov urges Guterres to start arbitration procedure against US over breach of obligations
The Russian foreign minister the UN secretary-general also discussed in detail the UN’s reforming for the organization to adjust to present-day developments
Fragments scattered hundreds of meters away after strike at Black Sea Fleet headquarters
The headquarters building is located in the historic center of Sevastopol, with multiple civilian objects nearby
Abandoning Russian oil creates risks for production of fuel in Bulgaria — Lukoil
The company noted a coordinated plan for a gradual shift to alternative sources of oil, stressing that a 30-day period offered by MPs "is unrealistic and cannot fully guarantee the normal operation of the enterprise"
Russia to hit back hard if Ukraine attacks Crimea — diplomat
"I would like to remind all Kiev extremists that the Crimea chapter was closed when its residents made their choice back in 2014, knowing what awaited them, that they would be 'smoked out' as Danilov put it, in different ways over all these years, economically, socially, in the humanitarian sense, based precisely on this nationalistic logic," Maria Zakharova noted
Czech Republic digging deep to find money to help Ukraine — news outlet
According to the media, the Czech Foreign Ministry is preparing a report about the ways to solve the financial problem, giving clarity to how much Prague will be able to spend to help Kiev
Yoon Suk Yeol’s remarks at UN General Assembly harm Moscow-Seoul relations — Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that, during the conversation, the sides also exchanged opinion on other issues that pose mutual interest, including the situation in Northeast Asia
Just-started exercise in Belarus does not threaten neighboring countries — top brass
Viktor Gulevich noted that the bilateral comprehensive exercise (its active phase will last until September 26) was a logical ending of the training of operational and tactical level control and command bodies
Lavrov, Guterres discuss reforming UN for adjustment to present-day developments
The Russian Foreign Minister noted the importance of taking into account the full range of opinions of UN member states when implementing any reforms
UAE notes Russia’s role in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
This was stated by UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Nagorno-Karabakh
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Haikou starts issuing work permits and visas to foreigners on same day
The documents can now be obtained at he Haikou Foreigners Comprehensive Service Window at the same time
Russia introduces restrictions on exports of gasoline, diesel fuel
According to the government decree, the restrictions are temporary and begin on September 21 "from the date of its official publication"
Armenia’s failure to honor agreements led to Karabakh operation — Turkish top brass
According to Yasar Guler, "Russia declared that all land [in Nagorno-Karabakh] belongs to Azerbaijan"
Ukraine starts losing allies in West, senior lawmaker says
According to LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky, EU countries occupy increasingly lower positions in the economic rankings compared to states oriented towards BRICS
Press review: UNSC shakeup on US radar and Russia, China crystallize into 'big two'
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, Spetember 19th
Germany rejects Ukraine's proposal to strip Russia of veto power in UN Security Council
"For the discussion in Germany, it is important to say that we do not support everything that is proposed by the Ukrainian government," Annalena Baerbock claimed
Missile, air strike alarm in Sevastopol cancelled — governor
"The roads are shut down, a number of special measures are underway," Mikhail Razvozhayev added
Date of Putin’s Direct Line still to be determined, says spokesman
The Direct Line gives regular Russian people the chance to talk to the president, as he answers citizens' questions live on air for several hours
US to supply most dangerous weapons to Ukraine for counteroffensive — Russian embassy
Earlier, the US administration announced a decision to send Ukraine a package of military assistance worth $325 million, containing air defense systems and cluster munitions
Major electrical substation suffers damage in Ukraine
The agency did not specify where the damaged substation was situated
'Unprecedented' cyber attack leaves many Crimeans without internet
Earlier, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov reported a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea
Russia’s Pacific Fleet rehearses hunt for enemy submarines in Bering Sea
According to the ministry, one of the Pacific Fleet submarines played the part of the hypothetical enemy
IN BRIEF: What is known about missile attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol
The city’s residents are strongly advised not to visit downtown Sevastopol, where firefighting efforts continue
Biden, Zelensky discuss military-industrial complex cooperation — White House
The leaders also touched upon the issue of corruption in Ukraine, with the US president underscoring "the importance of strong, politically independent anti-corruption institutions"
Chinese envoy to UN demands security guarantees for Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
Beijing expressed condolences over the death of Russian peacekeepers
Suspects in death of Russian peacekeepers detained: developments around Karabakh
About 5,000 civilians have been evacuated to the base camp of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
Kremlin does not rule out lawsuits if profits from frozen Russian assets in US are taxed
Unless there is disagreement, "asset owners need to make their judgments on this matter from a legal point of view," Dmitry Peskov added
Kim Jong Un-headed delegation to Russia includes over 150 people
The DPRK leader highly appreciated the efforts of the delegation members who successfully accompanied him during his visit to Russia, KCNA reports
Gold jewelry maker ZiJin OG opens its first blockchain store in Hainan
According to Lun Tao, chief inspector of ZiJin OG, the main advantage of blockchain technology is that the buyer can verify that the material used to make the item being purchased has never been used by anyone before
Protesters start rally in front of Armenian government building in Yerevan
Cars are moving freely in the center of the city, although in the morning some demonstrators tried to block the streets
Bulgarian envoy to be summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over expulsion of priests
Eleonora Mitrofanova noted that "no one in Moscow will take any retaliatory measures against the Bulgarian Orthodox Church"
Armenian police detain one of opposition leaders
It is also reported that the government building where a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is to take place has been cordoned off by law enforcement
Russia to retaliate immediately if Kiev gets ATACMS missiles — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also noted that the "manic efforts" of some Western OSCE member countries to isolate Russia "are futile and will backfire on their initiators"
Serviceman missing after Kiev’s attack on Sevastopol, Russian Defense Ministry says
The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Kiev regime had carried out a missile strike on Sevastopol this afternoon, damaging the historic Black Sea Fleet headquarters building
Russian official warns of false-flag plot involving Western reporters in Kherson
The acting governor added that the journalists were going to stage video footage about civilians "tortured" during Russia’s operation to liberate Kherson
Missile attack on Sevastopol shatters windows in 10 residential buildings
There were no casualties among civilians
Ukrainian troops complete redeployment of units in Rabotino — acting regional head
Yevgeny Balitsky noted that Kiev should not expect success, as "the morale of the Ukrainian armed forces is very low"
Air defenses down cruise missiles over Crimea — region’s head
It was earlier reported that one missile had been shot down near Bakhchisarai
Sevastopol governor warns of possible repeated attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters
The head of the city specified that rescuers are working on the site
Russian forces repel 4 Ukrainian attacks at Vodyanoye, Maryinka in DPR — Defense Ministry
It is also reported that two German-made Leopard tanks of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk area were destroyed during the past day
Putin, Turkmen leader confirm intention to foster ties between Russia, Turkmenistan
According to the statement, the bilateral relations between both countries are based on the spirit of the expanded strategic partnership
US to deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine in upcoming days or weeks — Pentagon
Patrick Ryder added that the upcoming military aid package for Kiev will include air defense systems and artillery
Russian forces repel 15 Ukrainian attempts to break through frontline in LPR over week
Leonid Pasechnik said that as a result of unsuccessful breakthrough attempts, Ukrainian troops lost "up to 160 personnel," as well as sustained substantial losses in military equipment
Two UAVs eliminated near Crimean coast, in Kuban — top brass
The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the drones were fixed-wing ones
Bulgaria 'spits in face' of Russian Orthodox Church by expelling priest — Russian embassy
"This is an unprecedented event. The church is separate from the state, and it is incomprehensible how clerics can threaten national security," ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova stressed
Aliyev apologizes over death of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side
Frictions between Kiev, European capitals to grow — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that Warsaw and Kiev are now citadels of Russophobia
No damage to civilian infrastructure after attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Mikhail Razvozhayev added that all emergency response services are working on the site
Russia's victory over neo-Nazism to build mutual respect worldwide — security official
"There is no doubt that the goals of the special military operation set by the Russian president will be achieved," Nikolay Patrushev emphasized
Mirage, F-16 jets unable to challenge Russian fighters — senior legislator
Andrey Kartapolov also remarked that the US F-16 fighter was quite difficult in terms of repairs and maintenance
Drone downed near Tuapse, no damage or casualties reported — administration
The previous drone attack in the Krasnodar region occurred on August 4
Putin calls low unemployment in Russia 'indicator of effective economic policy'
According to the Russian president, it is now important that the reduction in unemployment is systemic, structural in nature, and is the result of consistent efforts in a number of areas
Tornado-S MLRS achieves 100% accuracy with advanced munitions — Defense Ministry
The Tornado-S has inherited all the very best features of its predecessor, such as reliability and cross-country capacity, the ministry said
Russian embassy slams South Korean president’s UN address as inflammatory
According to the statement, it is regrettable that Yoon Suk Yeol joined in on the propaganda campaign initiated by Washington, "which aims to discredit cooperation between Russia and South Korea"
Russian Orthodox Church protests against expulsion of its representatives from Bulgaria
The Russian Orthodox Church called this decision by Sofia “an outrageous act, dictated by Russophobic motives and the desire to erase the glorious pages of common history”
Guterres discusses Ukraine, Washington’s UN obligations with Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister and the UN secretary general also discussed the Summit of the Future and "host country issues"
Press review: Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh begin talks and Poland to arm self, not Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 22nd
US sending $325 mln military assistance package to Ukraine
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that the weapons and equipment “will come from the Department of Defense stockpiles” of his country
Lavrov directs Guterres’ attention to unacceptability of double standards in UN documents
The Russian Foreign Minister emphasized the need for strict adherence by the leadership of the UN and all employees of the global organization, without any exception, to the principles of justice and the central role laid down in Article 100 of the UN Charter
