Nornickel plans to carry up to 2.1 mln tons of its products via Northern Sea Route in 2023

ST. PETESRBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel plans to carry around 2-2.1 mln tons of products from its enterprises via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) this year, while next year it plans to boost shipments to 2.4 mln tons, Head of Logistics at the world’s largest producer of high-quality nickel and palladium, Ravil Nasybullov, told TASS.

"Around 2-2.1 mln tons," he said when asked about planned volumes of shipments in 2023.

In 2024, the company plans to carry 2.4 mln tons announced earlier, Nasybullov added.