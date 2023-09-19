International advance-development territories to occupy 20 sq km in Far East

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. International advance-development territories will occupy up to 20 square km in the Far East. The bill on this form of cooperation may be presented to the State Duma in autumn, the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic's Director General Nikolay Zapryagayev told TASS.

"International advance-development territories suggest certain regulations for an international agreement, where the area would be 20 square kilometers, in order to produce high-tech equipment," he said. "As soon as the bill is approved, such zones will appear in the Far East. Work with investors is underway."

"Emerging problems and limitations boost opportunities, and thus we are getting stronger," he added.

Earlier, Russia's Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic outlined parameters for the new preferential regime: businesses investing at least 500 million rubles ($5.1 million) may become residents. The new business territories may be using the free customs zone regime - free from taxes and duties, as well as special currency control approaches. Earlier, in an interview with TASS, the minister said about the competition among the Far Eastern districts to launch first international advance-development territories.