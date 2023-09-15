Turkey continues work to bring back Black Sea grain initiative – ministry

ANKARA, September 15. /TASS/. Ankara continues to work constructively and put forward initiatives for the resumption of the Black Sea grain initiative, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.

"Turkey continues its constructive work and initiatives for the resumption of the Black Sea grain initiative, which was implemented under our coordination at the initiative of our president and through its effectiveness contributed greatly to overcoming the grain crisis," TRT TV cited the minister as saying.

Guler said he favors a "reasonable approach." "It consists of renewing this initiative and actually ending this war between our two neighbors as soon as possible," he said.

The grain deal expired on July 17 after being in effect for one year. Putin said earlier that the terms of the deal with regard to Russia were not implemented despite the UN's efforts, as Western countries were not going to fulfill their promises. Putin pointed out that the West exported most Ukrainian grain to its own states, and the main goal of the deal, which is supplies of grain to the countries in need, was never realized. Nevertheless, Moscow said that it was ready to promptly return to the grain deal, but the part pertaining to Russia should be implemented.