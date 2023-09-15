Russian stocks down as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index edged down by 0.41% to 3,126.57 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.14% to 1,016.9 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:12 a.m., the MOEX Index was down by 0.04% at 3,138.26 points, while the RTS was up by 0.29% at 1,021.23 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.58% at 96.77 rubles, the euro was down by 0.49% at 103.31 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.37% at 13.3 rubles as of 10:12 a.m.