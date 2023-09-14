MOEX Index down 0.25%, RTS Index down 1.2% as Thursday’s trading closes

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Since the beginning of trading on September 14, the Russian stock indices showed dynamics but by the evening they were able to make up for some of the losses.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index fell by 0.28% to 3,139.49 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index dropped by 1.2% to 1,018.31 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate increased by 1.11%, closing at 97.34 rubles, the euro rate went up by 0.47% to 103.82 rubles, the yuan rate rose by 0.11% to 13.35 rubles.

According to a forecast by BCS World of Investments for September 15, on Friday the MOEX index will fluctuate in the range of 2,990-3,120 points, while the dollar-to-ruble rate will be within 96.2 and 96.6 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that the MOEX index may show movement in the range of 3,050-3,150 points, the dollar exchange rate will be in the range of 95-97.5 rubles, the euro rate will vary between 102 and 104 rubles, the yuan rate will be in the range of 12.9-13.5 rubles.