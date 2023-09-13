Conflict in Ukraine hasn’t affected Russian-Chinese cooperation in transport sector

URUMQI /China/, September 13. /TASS/. Russia plays an important role in the development of the land corridor of the new Silk Road from China to Europe, the conflict in Ukraine did not have a negative impact on cooperation between the two countries in railway transportation, Zhao Yi, general manager assistant at the Xinjiang International Land Port Corporation in Urumqi, told TASS.

When asked whether the Ukrainian crisis had a negative impact on the railway transport corridor from China through Russia he replied: "At the moment there is no impact on cooperation with Russia."

Zhao Yi also added that the company intends to develop this project by increasing capacity and expanding the list of services provided.

"We would like to provide not only logistics services, but also storage services," he noted.

The corporation plans to launch a high-speed postal express train to Moscow in order to quickly deliver postal items. It is assumed that the transportation period "will not exceed five to seven days." This will increase the volume of cargo transported to Russia, he said.

The company's representative also noted that most of the cargo heading to the West goes through Kazakhstan, but Moscow "remains the main transshipment point" when transporting shipments from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to Europe. Since the beginning of the year alone, the total volume of transportation has soared by 128%. The number of shipments to Russia alone is also "growing very quickly" and constitutes a "very large share" of Urumqi Land Port traffic.