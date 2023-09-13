EEF proves that West isolates itself — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. This year's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) piqued the interest of businessmen from the Asia-Pacific region and the global South, while the West remained isolated, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

She stressed a large number of foreign visitors of the forum. "The most surprising thing is that the forum in the Far East is now attracting the attention of both business and economic operators not only in the Asia-Pacific region, but, for example, the Middle East and the Persian Gulf," Zakharova added.

At the same time, the diplomat added, "the West isolated itself." "This seemed impossible a few years ago, but they also succeeded. As a result, in these circumstances, the forum becomes especially relevant," Zakharova said.

Russia no longer cares whether the West is attempting to impede the EEF or not, she added. "We consider this to be their [the West's] feature, an essential feature. Our recent experience, the last ten years for sure, proves this, so we don't react much anymore," the diplomat said.

She also stated that the interest of Asia-Pacific and global South countries is understandable, as they are among the most rapidly developing economies, including several of the states that have joined the extended BRICS.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer; TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.