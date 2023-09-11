Ticket to Arctic competitions feature 300,000 participants, finals due in late September

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. More than 300,000 students and scientists from across the country participate in the Ticket to Arctic competitions. The jury has picked 30 finalists who will compete for a scientific trip to the Arctic region, the Clean Arctic project's press service said.

"More than 300,000 people from across the country have participated in the competitions. The jury has picked 30 finalists, who will make presentations at the final contest in Moscow in late September. Ten winners will join a scientific expedition to an Arctic region," the press service said.

The projects, on which the contestants will work, are - making hydrographic and digital maps of the Arctic, the polar stations' upgrade, development of special unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the ecology, development of underwater robots to filter microplastics particles, development of applications for tourists to identify local plants and animals, etc.

"Roshydromet (Russia's national meteorology service) and other authorities realize the importance of preserving and building up of the human capital, including by attracting young specialists. The presented projects are very diverse, and many of them remain acute. I would like to stress that many projects have focused on major infrastructure solutions to improve the national security," Roshydromet's representative Vadim Petrov said while commenting on the competitions.

The competitions are organized by the Clean Arctic non-governmental organization under the federal project to promote sciences and technologies, supported by grants from the national Ministry of Science and Higher Education. The jury features 12 experts of the Russian Academy of Sciences, institutes and universities. Filed applications have been in seven priority directions in the Arctic development and studies. The scientific expedition's participants will visit nature reserves, industrial facilities, key research centers and scientific-technological enterprises.