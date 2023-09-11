Euro exchange rate down below 103 rubles on Moscow Exchange, dollar below 96 rubles

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate has gone down below 103 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since August 28, 2023, while the dollar exchange rate has decreased below 96 rubles first since September 1, according to trading data.

As of 4:09 p.m. Moscow time, the euro exchange rate was down by 1.75% at 102.96 rubles, while the dollar exchange rate was down by 1.88% at 95.95 rubles.

By 4:28 p.m., the dollar had extended losses to 1.98% trading at 95.85 rubles, the euro exchange rate was down by 1.79% at 102.92 rubles, while the yuan was down by 1.14% at 13.116 rubles.

As Monday trading opened, the dollar exchange rate rose by 11.25 kopecks to 97.9 rubles, the euro lost 42.25 kopecks to 104.38 rubles, while the yuan exchange rate slipped by 1 kopeck to 13.26 rubles.