Government to allocate over $312 mln to subsidize loans for leasing companies

MOSCOW, September 3 /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree stipulating the extension of government subsidizing of interest rates for loans raised by lessors to buy domestic aircraft for 2023, the Cabinet said on its website.

"The effective program of subsidizing interest rates on loans raised by leasing companies to buy Russian airplanes will cover loans raised in 2023," the Cabinet said.

The federal budget provides for more than thirty billion rubles ($312 mln) for subsidizing of interest rates for leasing companies’ loans in 2023-2025, the government informed.