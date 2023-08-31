Amur gas processing plant close to completion — Gazprom

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Amur Gas Processing Plant has already been almost 90% completed, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexey Miller said.

"Construction of plants continues. Concerning the Amur Gas Processing Plant, you know that the readiness status to date is almost 90%," Miller said.

Large-scale gas processing clusters to appear in the west and the east of the country will provide a multiplying effect "to be experienced by the economy of the whole country," the chief executive added.