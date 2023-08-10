Russia’s grain harvest seen at 135 mln tons this year despite weather conditions — expert

MAIKOP, August 10. /TASS/. The grain harvest in Russia this year is expected to reach 135 million tons, despite difficult weather conditions for farmers in the south of the country. Vladimir Plotnikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Agrarian Issues said this talking to TASS on Thursday. He is now in the republic of Adygea on a working trip.

"Despite the weather conditions there will also be a very good harvest this year. I think it will be at the level of 135 million tons of grain. Less than last year, but it's still a very good harvest," he said.

This year, the harvest in the south of Russia is gathered in difficult conditions, because at the height of the harvest time there were heavy showers, sometimes with hail. The last week the weather in the south of the country was abnormally hot.

Earlier, the Agriculture Ministry estimated the grain harvest in the country at 123 million tons in 2023. Of this volume wheat accounts for 78 million tons. The ministry allowed for an upward revision of the forecast.

In 2022, Russia updated the record for gross grain harvest. In total 157.676 million tons was harvested, which is a 29.9% increase compared to 2021. This included 104.237 million tons of wheat - 37% more than the previous year. According to the Agriculture Ministry in the 2022-2023 agricultural season (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023), more than 55 million tons of grain were exported, including a record 47 million tons of wheat.

The previous record was set in 2017, when 135.539 million tons of grain were harvested, including 86.003 million tons of wheat.