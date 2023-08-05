Russia's GDP to grow by more than 2% by end of year, says Economy Minister

BARNAUL, August 5. /TASS/. Russia's GDP growth will exceed 2% by the end of 2023, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"It (Russia's economy - TASS) will definitely grow by more than 2%, but let's wait for concrete figures. We are now at the stage of making a forecast. That is why everyone is interested not only in the assessment of this year, but also in the assessment of the next few years. <...> We will finish this work in August, so we will present all the figures and comment on everything," the minister said.

In mid-June, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Reshetnikov reported that the GDP growth rate in 2023 is likely to be higher than the published forecast of the Economic Development Ministry of 1.2%. At the end of July, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with TASS that Russia's GDP growth in 2023 is expected to be at least 2%.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund in its report on the outlook for the world economy raised its forecast for Russia's GDP growth this year by 0.8 percentage points compared to its April conclusions, to 1.5%.